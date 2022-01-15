Water main break shut down road in Dickson City for hours

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main in Lackawanna County that broke in the bitter cold fixed as of Saturday afternoon.

The Pennsylvania American Water main ruptured Friday night after 11 o’clock in Dickson City sending water spewing along Route 6.

Crews traced the problem to a 12 inch main along Route 6 and Margaret Street and finished repairs just a few hours ago.

The highway was down to one lane across the street from Sheetz gas station to the front of the fashion mall.

The road reopened to traffic around 4 p.m. There’s no word on how many customers were impacted by the water main break.