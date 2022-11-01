LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Area School District stated due to a water main break three schools will be closed and let out early on Tuesday.

According to district officials, the Wilkes-Barre Area High School and Solomon Plains Elementary School will be closed Tuesday.

Solomon Plains Middle School will be dismissed at 9:00 a.m. All other schools in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District are open as scheduled.

Information is limited at this time on where the water main broke and what caused it. Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.