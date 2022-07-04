DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main break in Dumore may be impacting residents throughout the area.

According to the Borough of Throop, crews shut down Reeves Street due to a water main break.

Pennsylvania American Water says the residents in the affected area may experience discolored or cloudy water, low water pressure, or no water.





Crews believe that the repairs are expected to be completed by 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials have set up water tankers in the following locations to ease inconvenience:

Sheetz on O’Neil High Way

Eureka Hose Company in Olyphant

Friends Forever Day Care Route 247 in Jessup

Customers are asked to bring their own containers when visiting a tanker for drinking water.