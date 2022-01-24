Water Main Break in West Hazleton

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main break has caused delays in the roadway in West Hazleton, Monday afternoon.

The West Hazleton Fire Department is advising drivers to use caution in the area of Susquehanna Boulevard and Deer Run Road.

Officials say Deer Run Road is open but there are major delays as crews work to repair the damage. The Hazleton Water Authority is working on the repairs and will work through the night to repair the fix.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will update you will information as we learn more.