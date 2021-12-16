Water main break in Scranton impacts businesses and homes

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main break is impacting part of Scranton early Thursday morning.

Eyewitness News discovered the break just after 3:00 a.m. at the intersection of Linden Street and North Seventh Avenue. Police arrived on scene shortly after and closed part of the road that was buckling from the ponding water.









It is reported that homes and businesses in the area are currently without water. Crews have arrived on scene.

“We have multiple mains in that area. Crews are still trying to isolate the main. Once that’s complete we’ll have more info,” said Sue Traovich of Pennsylvania Water.

Eyewitness News will continue to update you as we receive information.