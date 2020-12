SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A water main break closed a street in Scranton.

The break to the 6-inch main happened in the Courthouse Square area on Linden Street. Linden is closed between North Washington and Adams Street.

Pennsylvania American Water says the leak began yesterday and work is underway. A spokesperson says no customers are impacted and the work is expected to be completed by about 3:00 p.m.