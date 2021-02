LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A broken water main is affecting customers in Blakely and Dickson City.

Courtesy: Pennsylvania American Water

According to officials with Pennsylvania American Water, there is a broken 12-inch main along Hollow Avenue in Scranton. There are approximately 500 customers impacted in total, many have lower pressure, and some might be without water.

An alert was sent out from Pennsylvania American Water saying the repairs are expected to take approximately eight hours to complete.