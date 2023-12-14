LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several schools are closed and some taps might be running a little slow in a part of Luzerne County.

According to a representative from PA American Water, the break happened around 7:30 this morning along what was first stated to be an 18-inch main but has now been confirmed to be a six-inch main near a creek off of Route 29.

We are told residents in Nanticoke, Plymouth, and Newport Townships have been affected by low pressure.

The Greater Nanticoke Area School District and Luzerne County Community College are closed.

Officials say repairs will take at least 12 hours to complete.