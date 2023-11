SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Middle school students in Northumberland County have been dismissed early from school due to a water main break.

According to officials with the Shikellamy School District, a water main break in the borough of Northumberland occurred causing Shikellamy Middle School students to be dismissed.

The middle school students will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, and all other schools in the District will remain open.