Water main break continues to cause trouble for some Scranton businesses and residents

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After an early morning water main break on Thursday some residents and businesses are still without water Friday morning.

Eyewitness News first told you about this water main break that took place at the intersection of Linden Street and North Seventh Avenue.

Just before 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning crews had arrived on scene. Around 11:40 in the afternoon, the break was located and crews began repairs shortly thereafter.









Friday morning Pennsylvania American Water confirmed that the repair was completed overnight, but water has not yet been restored.

“Repairs were completed overnight on the broken main along Linden Street. The valve was also repaired overnight. Contractors remain onsite and are working to stabilize the ground under the pipe before service can be restored,” said Susan Turcmanovich who works for Pennsylvania American Water.