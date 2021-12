SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main break has closed down a section of road in Scranton Wednesday morning.

According to PA American Water, the 12-inch main break occurred Wednesday morning on the 2100 block of Pittston Avenue, between Gibbons Street and O’Hara Street.

That section of road is closed while crews work on repairs. There has been no indication yet as to when the road will reopen or how many customers are impacted.