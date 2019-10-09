Water main break closes school, another dismissing early

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A water main break Wednesday morning in Hazleton has closed down one school and has another dismissing early.

The break happened at the intersection of 4th Street and Perry Court in the city’s north side.

Arthur Street Elementary School is closed. Hazleton Area Middle School is dismissing at 10am.

Eyewitness News is still waiting for more information from the Hazleton Water Authority about the break and its eventual repair. Low water pressure is reported on the north side of the city.