Water main break causing Sans Souci headaches

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Lane restrictions are in place along the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township after a water main break Monday morning.

Crews are working to fix the break along the 1200 block of the parkway near the Hanover Township Municipal Building.

The break happened on the northbound side of the four-lane road, closing that side of the parkway, and moving all two-way traffic into the southbound lanes.

Officials from Pennsylvania American Water say five or six businesses are affected. The nearby Hanover Area Junior Senior High School says they are not affected.

The break was first reported on Sunday and officials hope to fix the break by later Monday afternoon. The break is about 10 feet underground and a large pipe has been brought to the scene to provide structural support during repairs.