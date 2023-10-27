MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials tell 28/22 News a water main break caused a road to collapse in Moosic early Friday morning.

According to Pennsylvania American Water, a section of Ed Preate Drive in Moosic collapsed due to a water main break.

Crews are working now to shut off the valve to the water main, to fix it before they patch up the road.

PA America Water stated around 20 customers are impacted by the break on an 8-inch main and the estimated time to complete repairs is later Friday evening.

At this time police have cones surrounding the impacted area but the road is not closed.