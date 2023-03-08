NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (EYEWITNESS NEWS) — The City of Nanticoke announced a road closure due to a water main break on Wednesday.

According to the City of Nanticoke, West Noble Street, between Fairchild and Line Streets, will be closed until further notice for emergency repair work due to a water main break Wednesday morning.

The broken water main is being repaired by Pennsylvania American Water (P.A.W.) in the 200 block of West Noble Street.

Sue Turcmanovich is the External Affairs Manager for P.A.W. and says the call for the broken water main came in Wednesday morning and impacted around 30 customers.

Turchmanovich says the broken water main is about 10 inches in diameter and crews are expected to complete repairs throughout Wednesday evening.

P.A.W. apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the closed road.