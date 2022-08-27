PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A water main break in Luzerne County has affected multiple communities in the area.

Officials tell Eyewitness News a water main break started around 1 pm in Pittston and it is affecting the entire city as well as most of the surrounding communities.

The Pittston Fire Department said residents have been experiencing low water pressure, dirty water, and no water since the break started.

Two water buffalos have been set up, one at the Pittston Fire Headquarters at 20 Kennedy Street and the second at the rear of the convenience store near the entrance to the Pittston Housing Authority on North Main Street.

The City and Fire Department said they will post further information on their Facebook pages.

A PA American Water representative told Eyewitness News repair crews are on scene and could be expected to be done “later tonight.”