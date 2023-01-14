NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main break in Luzerne County is affecting service for several townships in Luzerne County.

Pennsylvania American Water alerted the public to a water main break in the Nanticoke area at 11 a.m. Saturday morning. According to a representative, a 16-inch water main broke on East Broad Street.

Courtesy of PA American Water

Officials say emergency repairs are underway on Locust Street. American Water expects repairs to be complete around 9 p.m. Approximately 20 people are impacted by this break according to PA American Water.

The Nanticoke Fire Department is offering water to those who may need it. You can find their water buffalo at 2 E. Ridge Street. The department said you must bring your own containers for the water.

American Water representatives said customers in the affected area may experience discolored water, low water pressure, or no water at all. If your water is discolored, run cold water taps at the lowest level of your house for about three to five minutes until the water is clear.