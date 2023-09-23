SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Crews are in the process of repairing a water main break in the Scranton area Saturday morning.

Officials with Pennsylvania American Water say an eight-inch service line to a business on Olive Street broke and is directly affecting one or two nearby businesses.

Residents around Scranton have reported dirty or brown water issues which is likely due to the water main break.

Olive Street between Wyoming Avenue and Capouse Avenue has been closed as crews repair the line.

American Water representatives say they anticipate repairs to be made later this evening.

This is a developing story, 28/22 News will have the latest as more information is available.