HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Emergency repairs are underway on a water main break in Hanover Township.

Eyewitness News crews on the scene say Pennsylvania American Water crews are in the process of fixing a 10-inch water main break at the intersection of Main Road and McCabe Street.

Officials said the break began around 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Approximately 10 homes are affected.

Pennsylvania American Water said people living in the area of the 600-700 block of Main Road, and surrounding areas, will be affected until repairs have been made. Customers in the affected area may experience discolored or cloudy water, low water pressure, or no water.

American Water officials say repairs will be complete around midnight.