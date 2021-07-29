Water damage, mold concerns prompt discussion for relocation of Williamsport City Hall

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Williamsport City Hall has been around since the 1890s and after enduring significant water damage from a storm two weeks ago, workers may have to relocate.

Mayor Derek Slaughter said that a company inspected the building on July 28. The company is expected to report its findings later Thursday or Friday. The building already has severe issues, particularly with the drainage system.

The mayor says they are ready to move city hall operations to one of the various buildings the city owns immediately if the damage is serious or poses a health threat.

Even if the building doesn’t pose a health risk, the mayor says they will still consider if it is worth it to fix the building or if it’s more economic to relocate.

