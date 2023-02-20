PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A ‘Water Boil’ advisory has been issued for certain residents in Clinton County on Monday.

According to a press release, on Monday, February 20, Appalachian Utilities Inc. issued a Water Boil advisory for customers in the Woolrich area of Clinton County.

Officials say the advisory was put into place after a water main break was repaired.

As the release reads, the advisory will be in place until further notice beginning at 515 Park Avenue down to 129 Park Avenue, including Crestmont and Sagamore Hills Developments.

According to Appalachian Utilities Inc. officials, the advisory will be lifted after the required Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection samples are collected and the results are reviewed.