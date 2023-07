JERMYN, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania American Water announced Thursday a boil water advisory is in effect for customers in part of Jermyn because of a water main break.

In a statement, Pennsylvania American Water says it impacts customers along Rushbrook Road, Chapman Lake Road, and Andrew Drive.

Residents in the affected area are told by Pennsylvania American Water to boil their water before drinking it.

Crews are reportedly working to repair the broken water main, according to Pennsylvania American Water.