NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Aqua Pennsylvania issued a boil water advisory on Wednesday for Northern Ralpho Township and 10 Northeastern Shamokin Township customers in the Roaring Creek water system, due to a water main break.

A water main break occurred Tuesday night, May 16, causing storage tank levels to drop in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 17. Resulting in the loss of positive pressure

Officials say the water main break has been isolated and is currently being repaired. However, local customers being impacted are advised to use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice, which is no sooner than Friday, May 19.

Water Main Break – Below is a map of residents impacted by the water main break, represented by blue dots:

Courtesy: Aqua Pennsylvania

Aqua Pennsylvania says to stay safe, remember the following guidelines:

DO NOT DRINK water without boiling it first.

Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites.

These organisms may cause nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and headaches. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms and they persist, talk to your doctor.

Area residents will be notified when the boil advisory is lifted.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.