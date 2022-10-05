FREELAND BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday, October 5 at 3:50pm, the Borough of Freeland Municipal Authority released a water boil advisory for the community, warning them not to drink the water until further notice.

The authority states that there was a water main break and that residents should not drink the tap water until it has been boiled for one minute or more.

After the water has been boiled and cooled, public officials say that the water would be safe to drink. Bottled water could also be used in place of tap water until the advisory is lifted.

The Freeland Municipal Authority will notify the public when the water boil advisory is lifted.