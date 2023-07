KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania American Water’s boil water advisory for customers in part of Kingston Township was lifted Sunday.

The advisory went out on Friday due to an issue at a pump station along Mount Airy Road. It was a pressure issue that was quickly corrected.

However, the situation could have allowed contamination to enter the distribution system.

Pennsylvania American Water said those affected in the Kingston area are good to use their water.