ASHLAND BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main break may be repaired, but a boil water advisory remains for part of Schuylkill County.

The break happened Sunday morning in Ashland on the 300 block of Centre Street and took most of the day to repair, but because water pressure was lost early, a system-wide boil advisory is in effect for Ashland Borough, and ashland water customers in butler township.

The boil advisory is in effect until further notice.