Watch: Wiener dog race in the Lehigh Valley

BETHLEHEM, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On your bark… Get set… Go! Nearly a dozen dachshunds, or wiener dogs, participated in Saturday’s last race at Oktoberfest in Bethlehem.

Eyewitness Weather forecaster Sami Squires’ dog Romeo, age 11, was one of the “competitors”. There were several heats with two dogs facing each other in the bracket.

Some owners even dressed their pet for the occasion.





Since it was Romeo’s first race ever, he needed a little motivation. He ran approximately 20 feet before getting distracted by the fans cheering him on.

Romeo, second to last place in wiener dog race

While Romeo may have given it his best shot, he placed second to last in the race. Regardless of who won, the dogs and their owners had a blast participating in the race.