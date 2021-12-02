WATCH: Video released of Frank Scavo breaching the Capitol during January 6 riots

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — New video released from the Department of Justice shows Frank Scavo, a local political activist inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

Scavo is seen taking video of the crowd with his cell phone before the rioters entered the Capitol Building. Scavo recorded the crowd pushing their way into the building, fighting officers.

At one point before entering the Capitol, Scavo turns the camera to himself stating the words, “here we go.” Once inside he records himself saying, “we’re in the Capitol, stormed the capitol at 58 years old, what is wrong with America. I always knew it would come to this day.”

Scavo, from Old Forge is a well-known supporter of President Trump. He told Eyewitness News back in January, that he went to Washington, D.C. to protest and he was not in the Capitol Building when the riots erupted.

In September, Scavo pled guilty to “picketing within a capitol building.”

Scavo will start his prison sentence sometime after January 1st for 60 days with no probation or house arrest after serving his time.