MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Traffic was slow going on a highway in the Poconos Friday afternoon as the cab of a tractor-trailer burned on the side of the road.

An Eyewitness News viewer sent us this video of the fire on Interstate 80 at mile marker 292 near Tannersville around 4:00 p.m.

There is no word what started the fire or if anyone was injured.