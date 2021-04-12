A thief stole a chain off a woman’s neck while on a motorcycle in Washington Heights, Manhattan on April 10, 2021, according to the NYPD (Credit: NYPD)

NEW YORK CITY (WPIX) — A thief on the back of a motorcycle snatched a chain off a woman’s neck during a drive-by robbery on a Manhattan street on Saturday, police said.

The incident was caught on video, which the NYPD released Sunday morning.

Police said two suspects drove by the 73-year-old victim as she crossed a street in Washington Heights just after 1 p.m. As they passed her in the crosswalk, the suspect on the back of the motorcycle reached out and ripped the chain off the woman’s neck, the video shows.

🚨WANTED🚨for a Robbery in front of 1601 St. Nicholas Ave. #Manhattan On 4/10/21 @ 1:08 PM Reward up to $2500 Seen them? Know who they are? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/1pu5dbDAGA — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 11, 2021

The suspects then drove north, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene, according to the NYPD. NYPD Crime Stoppers offered a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.