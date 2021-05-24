WATCH: Scranton police looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run that damaged more than 10 cars

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Scranton Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that damaged more than 10 cars in Scranton.
Police say the incident took place on Friday around 3 a.m. on the 100 block of Sumner Avenue. Home security footage caught the suspected car speeding down the street, hitting multiple vehicles.
Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to contact the Scranton Police Department.
Be Part of the Solution is the Scranton Police Department’s Facebook page.
