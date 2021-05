SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Officers with the Scranton Police Department are looking to identify someone they say fire multiple rounds from a semi-automatic handgun into the air.

The incident happened on the 300 block of North Main Avenue in Scranton on Sunday, May 9. Police say the man is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the department of submit a tip on their tip line.