WATCH: Scranton police look to identify suspect of motor vehicle theft at Tom Hesser Chevrolet

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police say they are looking for a man suspected of stealing a vehicle at Tom Hesser Chevrolet on Saturday.

They say the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m.

In the video provided by the police department, a male is seen walking through a parking lot and using a yellow pole to climb over the top of the fence.

Another video shows him walking up to a vehicle, before turning and walking across the parking lot.

Police say the vehicle has been recovered, but they are still looking to identify the suspect.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Officer Carachilo at (570) 348-4139 or leave an anonymous tip.