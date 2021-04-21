WATCH: Porch pirate in Hanover Township caught on video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Hanover Township Police are looking for a man who was seen on camera taking a package from a home in Hanover Township.

The incident is being investigated as a theft.

They ask anyone who knows the individual in the video to call the Hanover Township Police Department at 570-825-1254.

