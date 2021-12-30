WATCH: Police searching for suspects in drive-by shooting in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are seeking public assistance in locating individuals they believe are involved in a shooting that took place last Thursday.

Scranton police say the shots were fired on December 23 around 9:00 pm in the 700 block of East Locust Street.

According to a release on the Scranton Police Department’s Facebook page, the individuals in the video are wanted for questioning regarding the shooting.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its occupants are asked to contact the police at 570-558-8323 or you can submit an anonymous tip on the Scranton Police website.