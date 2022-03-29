SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are searching for a suspect they say is involved in a retail theft that was committed while they were with a child.

According to the Scranton Police Department, officers are asking for assistance on any information in regards to the identification of a suspect shown in the pictures below.

Scranton Police Department

Police say the man is wanted for questioning in a retail theft that occurred at Dicks Sporting Goods at the Viewmont Mall on March 21.

Investigators believe the suspect enters the store wearing a sweatshirt then removes it during the incident. In the video, the suspect is seen hiding items inside the stroller that is carrying a child.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton Police Detective Frank McLane at 570-348-4139 or via email at fmclane@scrantonpa.gov you can also leave a tip on the police’s department tipline.