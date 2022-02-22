WATCH: Police look for man seen rummaging through cars in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Edwardsville police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man seen going through cars.

Caught on camera, is a man seen going through a car in Edwardsville. Police say they received several reports that cars were broken into in the area of Hillside Avenue and Tobin Lane around 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police also report that a 2014 Subaru was stolen from the area of Tobin Lane around the same time.

If you have information regarding the individual seen in the video, please contact Edwardsville Police at (570) 288-8463.