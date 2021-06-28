WATCH: Police attempting to identify vehicle after tractor-trailer rollover

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — The Mahoning Township police are searching for a vehicle that was seen on dashcam footage crossing into the opposite lane while driving, causing a tractor-trailer to rollover on its side, according to police.

A Toyota Sienna is seen crossing over the center line on Blakeslee Boulevard Drive West between Seneca Road and Tractor Supply on June 14th.

Police say the Toyota failed to stop at the scene after the tractor-trailer swerved to avoid the vehicle causing it to tip on to it’s side.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle is asked to submit tips to the Mahoning Township Facebook page or call 570-386-2241 and reference case number 18402021.