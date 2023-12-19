NEW PHILADELPHIA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The mothers of two teenagers murdered in Schuylkill County in October say they will never stop seeking justice for their sons.

The bodies of 16-year-old Angelito Caraballo and 18-year-old Hunter Mock were found in a wooded area near New Philadelphia in early October.

State Police say the investigation is ongoing.

On Tuesday the mothers spoke out and Eyewitness News obtained exclusive video of the two victims taken just hours before they were murdered.

