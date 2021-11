EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The “Beaver Moon” lunar eclipse was viewable in our area early Friday morning.

Video was taken by Eyewitness News Photographer Joseph Butash around 3:30 Friday morning at the Scranton overlook.

Eyewitness News Photographer Mark Albrecht was also up late taking numerous pictures of the once-in-a-lifetime event.









The eclipse began around 1:00 a.m. and lasted until 6:00 a.m.

The eclipse was the longest in 500 years.