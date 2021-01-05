Wolf administration provides update on COVID-19 testing, contact tracing

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Tuesday, Wolf administration members Director of Testing and Contact Tracing, Michael Huff, and Senior Advisor on Contact Tracing for the Department of Health, Lindsey Mauldin, hosted a virtual media briefing to discuss COVID-19 testing, case investigations and contact tracing efforts in Pennsylvania.

Mauldin highlighted the contact tracing efforts made in the commonwealth in 2020. She also discussed a digital contact tracing tool that will cut down on the time it takes for a public health official to reach out to potential COVID-19 contacts.

The tool is called Connect & Protect, and was released on December 21. With the tool, Pennsylvanians aged 19 through 64 who reside in a county without its own county or municipal health department, receive a call from a public health professional and are asked to provide an email address to receive the Connect & Protect Form to complete as soon as possible.

“We are fortunate to have 10 social support coordinators in the commonwealth today,” Mauldin said. “Expanding our contact tracing program and building a public health infrastructure to support the needs of COVID-19 cases could not have been done without federal funding support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Both Mauldin and Huff emphasized the need for continuous testing as vaccines continue to roll out in Pennsylvania.

Sites in Crawford, Dauphin, Lehigh, Somerset and Union counties are currently holding free testing, which ends on Friday.

Huff discussed how the administration’s testing plan includes more surveillance testing to identify and mitigate asymptomatic cases. Surveillance testing provides easy access to testing sites for communities, to test more of the population, and uncover more asymptomatic cases.

“Our approach to COVID-19 testing reflects the current reality and our commitment to keeping our community safe,” Huff said. “Even though the hope is that there will be a COVID-19 vaccine available for most people sometime in this new year, the vaccine does not override the importance of continuing to test for the virus and contain it to stop the spread.”