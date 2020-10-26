Secretary of Health gives update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine provided an update on COVID-19 cases and statistics in the commonwealth on Monday.

The Department of Health stated that the percent positivity rate for the state has increased from last weeks 4.2 percent to 5 percent this week. The department cited the following counties in Northeast Pennsylvania for having a concerning percent-positivity increase:

Bradford (11.2%) Luzerne (7.5%), Schuylkill (7.5%), Lackawanna (7.0%), Montour (6.3%), Susquehanna (5.5%) and Clinton (5.3%).

As of Friday’s data, Bradford, Centre, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Montour and Schuylkill counties were in the substantial level of community transmission.