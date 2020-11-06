Watch Live: Protesters gather in Luzerne County as mail-in ballot counting continues

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The counting of mail-in ballots continues across the nation and here in Pennsylvania Friday.

Meanwhile, people are gathering outside the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections calling for more transparency in the vote count and calling for halting the counting of mail-in ballots received after Election Day, which started Friday. Those ballots are also the focus of legal challenges.

Eyewitness News has been covering the story all week, showing the ballot counting process in Luzerne County.

Back in September, United States Attorney David Freed sent a letter to Luzerne County officials with the latest findings of that investigation. In it, Freed claims that election bureau officials did not properly handle mail-in ballots from military personnel.









