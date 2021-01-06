Watch: Gov. Wolf, Sec. of State Boockvar discuss 2020 election and claims of election fraud

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — With Congress preparing to count Electoral College votes, Governor Tom Wolf, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt provided an update on the 2020 presidential election on Wednesday.

During this news conference, every speaker emphasized the safety and security seen throughout the election process. Despite the efforts from the Trump campaign, allegations of fraud and illegal activity in the 2020 election have been repeatedly dismissed by the courts and debunked by independent fact-checkers.

“Republican members of the Pennsylvania Congressional delegation plan to object to the counting of Pennsylvania’s electoral votes by claiming the election was compromised, and that our electoral votes are suspect,” said Gov. Wolf. “This is an outrageous lie, and they are undermining our democracy by recklessly repeating that lie to deceive the American people.”

Many Republicans, including Senator Pat Toomey, have said the evidence is overwhelming that Joe Biden won the election. And within President Trump’s own administration, former Attorney General Bill Barr said there was no widespread fraud.

“Pennsylvania held a free, fair, and secure election, with extraordinary transparency at every stage,” said Secretary of State Boockvar.

In Philadelphia, which came under fire during the election because of poll observers, Commissioner Schmidt said they had the most transparent and secure election in the history of the city. Schmidt said workers demonstrated determination and integrity to count every valid vote and the process was fully open to observers from both parties.