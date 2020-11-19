Dept. of Health discusses COVID-19 vaccination plans

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine is discussing plans for COVID-19 vaccinations in a virtual news conference.

The state Department of Health addressed the rise in coronavirus cases within the commonwealth by adding further mitigation efforts such as an increased mask mandate and out-of-state travel restrictions.

Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and AstraZeneca have made significant strides towards a coronavirus vaccination, with Pfizer claiming their vaccine seems to be 90-percent effective.