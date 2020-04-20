Watch Live: Anti-shutdown protesters in front of State Capitol demanding change

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) - The Department of Health says traffic patterns around the COVID-19 testing site in the Mohegan Sun Arena parking lot are being tightly controlled.

Only patients who are showing symptoms can preregister for the drive-thru testing. When Eyewitness News first brought you this story, we told you the plans had some neighbors and life-sustaining businesses in the area concerned.