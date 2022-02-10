WATCH LIVE: After 57 years, PSP to release identity of suspect in Chiverella murder case

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Details pertaining to the 57-year-old cold case homicide of Marise Chiverella of Hazleton are being released by Pennsylvania State Police during a press conference on Thursday.







According to PSP, Marise Ann Chiverella was kidnapped, raped, and murdered on March 18, 1964. The case has been reviewed every year since 2007. The suspect’s DNA profile started being checked monthly against every new entry that went into the DNA database.

Troopers say through detailed investigation and DNA databases, a suspect was identified, solving the 57-year-old cold case.

Members of Troop N Hazleton are releasing updated information about the homicide investigation during the press conference scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 a.m.