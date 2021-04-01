WATCH: John Cena responds to Hazleton 2nd grader who saved sister’s life

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — WWE star John Cena responded to 2nd grader Jaxon Dempsey, after Jaxon used a move he saw from Cena to save his little sister from choking.

Cena said Jaxon’s story touched his heart and commended Jaxon for his heroic actions during a time of crisis. Cena called Jaxon a true hero for his bravery and thanked him for being an inspiration.

Eight-year-old Jaxon saved his 20-month-old sister’s life, using a move, which he learned from Cena’s television show.

He was honored for his bravery with a parade Wednesday in Hazleton.