TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County community is concerned after a tow truck crash on Tuesday left three injured and several vehicles damaged in their neighborhood.

Debris was still visible on Union Street in Taylor Tuesday afternoon after a tow truck came down the street, hit several cars, and left several people injured.

A video sent to 28/22 News shows a car falling off the back of a tow truck in the 600 block of Union Street and smashing into several parked vehicles.

According to the Taylor Borough Police Department, the crash sent three victims to the hospital and damaged several cars in the area.

“It was mayhem. It was mayhem. It was a mess, an absolute mess,” said Taylor resident Dan Carson.

Just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, fire crews from Taylor and Greenwood, along with Penn Ambulance and police crews from Taylor and Old Forge, responded to a report of a crash.

A 90-year-old woman was trapped inside a car and backed into a telephone poll on the corner of Washington and Union Streets.

“I feel horrible, especially this time of year. That is absolutely horrible for anyone to have to go through,” Carson added.

Investigators said one of the vehicles fell off the flatbed on Harrison Street while the second fell off the flatbed farther down Union Street, causing damage in several different spots.

The driver of the tow truck, who police identified as 38-year-old Joey Hood, from Duryea, was arrested Tuesday on three counts of accidents involving personal injury, and 12 other charges related to the crash.

A Ford F-150, the first vehicle in the video to be damaged, belongs to Paul Killino, who was not home at the time. His truck experienced extensive damage.

Killino wished to remain off camera but gave a statement to 28/22 News.

“I just heard about some of the stuff that went on and I just hope the best for the people who were involved in the accident.” Owner of Ford F-150 Paul Killino

“There’s bits of cars. There’s still glass everywhere. I mean it’s an absolute mess right now,” Carson said.

Hood’s bail is set to $50,000.

This is an ongoing investigation and 28/22 News will provide more details on this story as they become available.