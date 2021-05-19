WATCH: Hazleton hit-and-run caught on camera, police looking for driver

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Hazleton police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Police say the incident occurred in the area of Locust Street and 17th Street in Hazleton.

They ask if anyone has any information to call 911 or go to City Hall located at 40 North Church Street, Hazleton.